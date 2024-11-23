The Padres non-tendered Johnson on Friday.
Johnson appeared in 47 games for the Padres in the regular season, though he only slashed .206/.286/.238 over 73 plate appearances. Now a free agent, he'll look to latch on with another team to provide some organizational outfield depth.
More News
-
Padres' Bryce Johnson: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Bryce Johnson: Back on bench against righty•
-
Padres' Bryce Johnson: Settling into weak side of platoon•
-
Padres' Bryce Johnson: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Padres' Bryce Johnson: Getting regular reps in right field•
-
Padres' Bryce Johnson: Contract selected, starting Monday•