Cease agreed to a one-year, $13.75 million contract with the Padres on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Cease will receive a raise of almost $6 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility. The 29-year-old posted a 3.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 224:65 K:BB over 189.1 innings last season and is now entering a contract year.