Cease allowed a run on six hits and two walks across five innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Brewers. He struck out eight.

It was a strong performance from Cease, who held Milwaukee scoreless until Andrew Vaughn's two-out, RBI double in the fifth. Still, Cease only made it through five innings after throwing 100 pitches -- the right-hander only has one quality start in his last eight outings. Cease figures to finish the regular season at 8-12 with a subpar 4.55 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 215 strikeouts across 32 starts (168 innings).