Merrill went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in Sunday's loss to Boston.

Merrill was the only Padre to notch multiple hits in the contest, and he scored the team's only run after belting a one-out double in the seventh inning. The rookie finished June with back-to-back three-hit games, with half of his knocks during the pair of contests going for extra bases. Merrill swung a hot bat for most of the month, and he finished June with a .320/.346/.650 slash line along with nine home runs, 20 RBI, 17 runs and two stolen bases.