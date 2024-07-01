Merrill went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in Sunday's loss to Boston.
Merrill was the only Padre to notch multiple hits in the contest, and he scored the team's only run after belting a one-out double in the seventh inning. The rookie finished June with back-to-back three-hit games, with half of his knocks during the pair of contests going for extra bases. Merrill swung a hot bat for most of the month, and he finished June with a .320/.346/.650 slash line along with nine home runs, 20 RBI, 17 runs and two stolen bases.
More News
-
Padres' Jackson Merrill: Continues power surge•
-
Padres' Jackson Merrill: Slugs 11th homer•
-
Padres' Jackson Merrill: Homers, reaches four times•
-
Padres' Jackson Merrill: Continues power surge Thursday•
-
Padres' Jackson Merrill: Belts eighth homer•
-
Padres' Jackson Merrill: Goes deep again Saturday•