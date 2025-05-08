Merrill went went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Wednesday's 4-3 extra innings loss against the Yankees.

Merrill put the Padres on the board in the fourth inning with a solo home run off Max Fried, and the former tacked on another run in the eighth with an RBI single. Merrill has gone 4-for-8 in two games since returning from the injured list Tuesday and has a 1.173 OPS in 50 plate appearances this season.