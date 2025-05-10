Merrill went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBI in a 13-9 win against the Rockies on Friday.

Merrill was one of three Padres to finish with three hits in the offensive onslaught. Among his knocks was a third-inning double that plated a run and a sixth-inning infield single that pushed another run across the plate. Since returning May 6 from a one-month stint on the injured list, Merrill has gone 7-for-13 with a home run, two doubles, three runs and four RBI.