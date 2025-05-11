The Padres scratched Merrill from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies due to an illness, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Designated hitter Gavin Sheets will move into the cleanup spot Sunday, and Tyler Wade will enter the lineup in center field in place of Merrill, who had started in each of his first four games since returning from the injured list Tuesday. Merrill has thus far avoided any setbacks with the strained right hamstring that kept him on the shelf for a month, but he'll now look to shake off the illness ahead of the Padres' series opener Monday against the Angels.