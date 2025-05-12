Merrill (illness) will start in center field and bat cleanup in Monday's game versus the Angels.
Merrill had to be scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Rockies due to illness, but he's ready to go a day later. The 22-year-old is 11-for-19 at the dish in four games since returning from a hamstring injury.
