Profar went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a three-run double in Friday's 10-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Profar went back-to-back with Fernando Tatis in the first inning and then added a three-run double in the eighth as part of a five-run inning. Through seven games in June, Profar has gone 7-for-25 (.280) with three extra-base hits and a 3:6 BB:K. The outfielder is only slightly cooling off from his impressive first two months -- he's now at a .325/.418/.496 slash line with nine homers, 42 RBI, 35 runs scored and four stolen bases over 67 contests.