Profar went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Profar's first inning blast was the only run the Padres were able to muster up on the afternoon. He's now homered in three of his last four games and has an RBI in four straight. The 31-year-old also has at least a hit in 18 of his last 19 games and has continuously shown to be one of the top hitters in baseball this season. Profar is now slashing .315/.408/.498 with 14 homers, 59 RBI, 52 runs and a 46:56 BB:K in 372 plate appearances.