Higashioka is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Though Luis Campusano was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Higashioka started behind the plate in the Padres' first two games of the series with Arizona. Higashioka will take a seat for Sunday's day game, but his usage earlier in the week could indicate that he'll retain the No. 1 job ahead of Campusano, even though the latter player is now healthy. Over his last 12 games, Higashioka has hit .310 with seven extra-base hits (five home runs, one triple, one double) and three walks.