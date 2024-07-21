Arraez went 1-for-3 with two walks, one RBI and one stolen base in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Guardians.

While Arraez has no trouble getting on base, he typically doesn't run much. His steal Saturday was his fourth of the year, matching his career high from 2022. The infielder is batting .292 (14-for-48) over 12 contests in July, though that's put him on a slight decline with a .312/.347/.382 slash line through 95 contests between the Padres and Marlins this season. Arraez has battled a thumb injury recently, which caused him to miss the All-Star Game, so it's likely he'll get most of the playing time at designated hitter in the near future, though Jake Cronenworth started there Saturday.