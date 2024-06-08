Campusano went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 10-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Campusano entered Friday just 1-for-29 with four walks and five strikeouts over his previous 12 contests. He finally made some good contact, which included an RBI single in the eighth inning as well as a double, which was his first extra-base hit since May 19. The catcher's slump left a mark on his season-long numbers -- he's now at a .234/.284/.359 slash line with four home runs, 27 RBI, 23 runs scored, 11 doubles and no stolen bases over 57 games. Campusano remains in a starting role at catcher over Kyle Higashioka.