Manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday that Machado is day-to-day with a mild right hip flexor strain, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Machado injured his hip while hustling to first base in an effort to beat out a double play ball in the fourth inning. It appears he managed to avoid any significant damage, but it's possible the Padres hold him out of Thursday's series opener against Arizona in order to give his hip a chance to recover. The 31-year-old has gone 8-for-22 with four RBI and two stolen bases across his last seven games.