Machado went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Angels.

Machado's solo shot in the first inning was the lone run for the Padres in Monday's loss. He was intentionally walked twice and also stole his fourth base of the year. The long ball snapped a brutal 26-game drought since his last homer May 3; during that cold streak, he posted a .591 OPS. Machado is now slashing .242/.307/.372 with 17 extra-base hits and 32 RBI through 244 plate appearances this season.