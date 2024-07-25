Waldron (6-9) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Nationals.

Waldron turned in his eighth quality start in 10 outings since the start of June, and the Padres' offense offered plenty of support to back him up. The right-hander snapped a five-start winless stretch. He's maintained a 3.64 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 103:33 K:BB through 118.2 innings over 21 starts this season. Waldron's next appearance is projected to be at home versus the Dodgers.