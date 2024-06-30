Waldron (5-7) took the loss Sunday against the Red Sox. He gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits, one walk and three strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Waldron was plagued by the long ball Sunday against the Red Sox, as he allowed two homers in a start for the first time this season. He snapped a streak of nine straight starts in which he allowed two runs or fewer in the process. The knuckleballer has been a revelation for the Padres rotation this season, he'll take a 3.56 ERA and 1.19 WHIP into his next start vs the Diamondbacks.