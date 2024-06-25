Waldron allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings in a no-decision versus the Nationals on Monday.

Waldron rattled off his sixth straight quality start, and he's gone nine outings without allowing more than two runs. The run support wasn't there for him Monday, leaving him to take his fifth no-decision of the season. Waldron is at a 3.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 84:27 K:BB over 89.1 innings through 16 starts. The right-hander is projected to make his next start at Boston.