Vasquez allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six over 6.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Vasquez gave up a two-run home run to Joc Pederson in the first inning, but that was the extent of his damage. The Padres built up a 7-2 lead by the time he left, but the bullpen's meltdown cost Vasquez his chance at the win. This was his third quality start of the year, and he's allowed just three runs over his last 15.1 innings. Overall, Vasquez is at a 4.66 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 38:14 K:BB through 58 innings over 12 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Mariners, assuming the Padres skip Adam Mazur in the rotation with two off days next week.