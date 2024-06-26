Suarez allowed an unearned run on one hit and struck out one over one inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Nationals.

Suarez has converted his last three save chances after a blown save June 18 versus the Phillies. He's now at 20 saves on the year, and he's the fifth pitcher in the majors to reach that milestone in 2024. Of those top-tier closers, Suarez's 1.09 ERA is second only to Cleveland's Emmanuel Clase (0.70). Suarez has also maintained a 0.79 WHIP and 30:6 K:BB over 33 innings this season.