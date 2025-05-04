Suarez earned the save in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Pirates, issuing one walk in a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a hit or recording a strikeout.

Suarez was brought in for the bottom of the ninth inning after Fernando Tatis scored the go-ahead run for the Padres in the top half of the frame. Suarez issued a four-pitch walk after a groundout, but he proceeded to get out of the inning on a lineout double play. Suarez leads the majors with 13 saves on as many opportunities while posting a 0.60 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB across 15 innings.