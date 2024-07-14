Harper went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Athletics.

Harper's solo home run in the seventh inning marked a personal milestone, as he has now homered against all 30 major-league baseball organizations. He also walked twice and added a two-run double in his best effort since returning from the injured list July 9. With one game to go before the All-Star break, the National League's starting first baseman is hitting .303 with 21 home runs, 61 RBI, 55 runs and four steals across 354 plate appearances.