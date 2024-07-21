Sanchez (7-5) took the loss Saturday as the Phillies were downed 4-1 by the Pirates, giving up two runs on eight hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The southpaw didn't pitch poorly, tossing 56 of 90 pitches for strikes as he fell just short of his 11th quality start of the season, but the Phillies' offense couldn't solve Luis Ortiz. Sanchez has allowed two runs or less in five of his last six starts, posting a 2.79 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 28:5 K:BB in 38.2 innings over that stretch. He'll look for a better result in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Guardians.