Sanchez (6-3) earned the win against the Marlins on Friday, allowing three hits and no walks in a complete-game shutout while striking out nine.

Sanchez was dominant, allowing only singles and generating 16 swinging strikes on 101 pitches in his first career complete-game shutout. Since June 17, the southpaw has won three straight contests and surrendered just one earned run over 23 innings with an 18:1 K:BB. The 27-year-old owns a 2.41 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 79:24 K:BB through 93.1 innings in 2024 and will look to stay hot against the Cubs next week.