Schwarber (groin) is expected to be activated off the injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Dodgers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Schwarber has been working through drills at 90 percent intensity, per Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia, and the 31-year-old slugger will run the bases Saturday in what is the last step in his rehab program before rejoining the team. Schwarber is slashing .250/.373/447 with 17 home runs, 49 RBI and a .820 OPS over 367 plate appearances this season.