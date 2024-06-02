Suarez's (hand) X-rays came back negative Saturday but there's swelling in his left thumb and it's unclear if he'll be able to make his next scheduled start, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Fantasy managers can take a deep breath knowing that Suarez avoided significant injury after being hit by a comebacker during his start Saturday. While it's uncertain at this point if Suarez will recover in time for his next start -- which is scheduled for June 8 -- the 29-year-old is expected to avoid the injured list after Saturday's scare. He's been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, boasting a 9-1 record with a 1.70 ERA across 74.0 innings.