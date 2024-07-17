Triple-A Indianapolis placed Ashcraft on its 7-day injured list July 6 with an unspecified injury.

Ashcraft had previously been placed on Indianapolis' IL on June 28 before being activated July 6, but it's unclear if his latest injury is related to the previous one or a new concern. While the IL stints in quick succession certainly aren't ideal, Ashcraft has otherwise continued to excel when he's been able to take the mound. Over his last 10 outings between Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona, Aschraft has rung up a 1.39 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 59:10 K:BB in 51.2 innings.