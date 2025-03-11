The Pirates optioned Ashcraft to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Ashcraft made two appearances for the Pirates this spring, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out four batters across 3.2 innings. He'll ultimately miss out on Pittsburgh's Opening Day rotation, but if the 25-year-old righty can put up numbers resembling anything close to the 0.44 ERA he logged over 20.1 frames in Indianapolis last year, he could be on track to debut sometime in 2025.