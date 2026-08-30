Ashcraft (14-5) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings to earn the win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

While he wasn't quite as effective as in some of his other August starts, Ashcraft did enough to pick up his fourth win over six outings this month. He allowed a total of 10 runs (nine earned) across 38 innings in those games, and he's avoided giving up a home run in his last two starts. Ashcraft is at a 3.59 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 164:35 K:BB through 160.1 innings over 27 starts this season. He's lined up to make his next start at home versus the Angels.