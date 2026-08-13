Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft: Strikes out 10 in complete game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Ashcraft (12-5) earned the win in a complete game Thursday against the Marlins, allowing a run on three hits and a walk. He struck out 10.

Ashcraft was dominant Thursday, as he held Miami scoreless for eight innings before Owen Caissie led off the ninth with a home run. It was an especially encouraging performance for the right-hander, who had stumbled to a 7.88 ERA across 24 innings in his previous five outings. Ashcraft's ERA now sits at 3.88 across 24 starts (141.1 innings) this season with a 1.11 WHIP and 155:33 K:BB. He's tentatively in line to face the Tigers at home his next time out.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!