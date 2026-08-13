Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft: Strikes out 10 in complete game

Ashcraft (12-5) earned the win in a complete game Thursday against the Marlins, allowing a run on three hits and a walk. He struck out 10.

Ashcraft was dominant Thursday, as he held Miami scoreless for eight innings before Owen Caissie led off the ninth with a home run. It was an especially encouraging performance for the right-hander, who had stumbled to a 7.88 ERA across 24 innings in his previous five outings. Ashcraft's ERA now sits at 3.88 across 24 starts (141.1 innings) this season with a 1.11 WHIP and 155:33 K:BB. He's tentatively in line to face the Tigers at home his next time out.