Ashcraft (14-6) took the loss against the Angels on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks with nine strikeouts over five innings.

Ashcraft opened with three scoreless frames but stumbled late, departing with a 3-0 deficit at just 67 pitches. The 26-year-old has now yielded three earned runs or fewer in seven straight outings, but he's exceeded 90 pitches just once in that span and appears to be having his workload limited down the stretch. He owns a 3.65 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 173:35 K:BB across 165.1 innings this season and lines up for a road matchup with the Cubs next weekend.