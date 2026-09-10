The Pirates placed Ashcraft on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right arm discomfort, retroactive to Monday.

Ashcraft gave up three earned runs during his most recent outing Saturday against the Angels, and he appears to have come away from his start with an arm injury that's serious enough to warrant a trip to the injured list. A minimum-length stay would give him enough time to make one more start during the final week of the season, though the Pirates -- currently five games back of a wild-card spot with 16 to play -- could shut him down for the year if they're eliminated before Ashcraft is healthy. Antwone Kelly was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.