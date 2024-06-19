Reynolds went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over the Reds.

Reynolds snapped a scoreless tie with two outs in the eighth inning, launching a Nick Martinez changeup over the centerfield fence to provide the only offense in a 1-0 Pirates win. The 29-year-old Reynolds has been red hot at the plate -- he extended his hit streak to 17 games, going 24-for-70 (.343) with 11 extra-base hits in that span. His slash line is up to .271/.337/.448 on the year with 10 homers, 40 RBI, 30 runs scored and five stolen bases across 332 plate appearances.