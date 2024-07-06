Reynolds went 4-for-5 with two home runs, six RBI and three runs scored in a 14-2 win over the Mets on Friday.

Reynolds gave the Pirates the lead on a two-run home run in the fifth inning then broke things open with a grand slam in the seventh. He hit .330 with six homers in June and has carried his power stroke into July with three long balls and eight RBI through four games. On the year, the outfielder is hitting .280 with 16 home runs, 54 RBI, 39 runs scored and five steals over 390 plate appearances.