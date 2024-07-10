Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Brewers.

Reynolds already has four homers and 10 RBI over eight games in July, continuing his surge that lasted nearly all of June. The outfielder is batting .331 since the start of June, with 10 long balls over 34 contests in that span. He's up to 17 homers, 56 RBI, 42 runs scored, five stolen bases and a .280/.344/.486 slash line through 91 games as the centerpiece of the Pirates' offense this season.