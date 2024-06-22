Bednar was unavailable for Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rays due to left side tightness, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bednar missed out on a save chance Saturday as Aroldis Chapman stepped up in the ninth to close out the win. Bednar's absence was planned after feeling the tightness during his pregame throwing program but the injury isn't considered to be serious at this point. If he ends up missing more than just Saturday's game, expect Chapman to continue to see save chances.