The Pirates optioned Bednar to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
Bednar really struggled last season and has been tagged for four runs (three earned) over three appearances while recording just three outs so far this season. The Pirates have elected to have him work out his issues in a less pressurized environment. Dennis Santana and Colin Holderman are the top candidates for saves in the Pirates' bullpen.
