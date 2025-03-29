Bednar (save) picked up the save against the Marlins on Friday in a 4-3 win, but allowed two runs on one hit and one walk. He recorded one strikeout.

Bednar took the loss on Opening Day for Pittsburgh and nearly cost his club again. The 30-year-old entered the ninth inning with a comfortable 4-1 lead, but immediately walked Matt Mervis before Otto Lopez took the first pitch he saw and redirected it 418 feet over the center field wall to get the Marlins within one run. Bednar retired the next three batters in a row, preserving the 4-3 win. It's indeed a rough start to 2025 for the two-time All-Star, who struggled to a 5.77 ERA last season. If he can't find his way, he may be in jeopardy of losing save opportunities.