Bednar is presumed to begin the season the Pirates' closer, but manager Derek Shelton elected not to officially name the team's closer Sunday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It's the second time during spring training that Shelton has made clear a decision at closer has yet to be made, though the skipper also indicated Sunday that he's happy with how Bednar has look during spring training, despite a 14.40 ERA and 6:3 K:BB over five innings. After two consecutive All-Star seasons in 2022 and 2023, the right-hander struggled to a 5.77 ERA in 62 appearances last year and was removed from the closer role down the stretch.