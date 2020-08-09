Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Polanco was held out of Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers with a "mild" case of bruised ribs, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Polanco is banged up after colliding with teammate Phillip Evans in Saturday's loss, but he's in far better condition than Evans, who was placed on the 45-day injured list after suffering a fractured jaw and a concussion. Assuming the rib issue is truly minor, Polanco may not miss any further time, as the Pirates' upcoming series with the Cardinals could be postponed entirely after a number of players on the St. Louis roster tested positive for COVID-19. At this point, only Monday's series opener has been postponed.