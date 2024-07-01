Davis had his rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona put on hold over the weekend after he experienced recurring concussion symptoms, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Initially placed on the 7-day injured list June 15 after experiencing concussion-like symptoms a day earlier in the Pirates' win over the Rockies, Davis was cleared to begin his rehab assignment last Wednesday. However, after appearing in two games with Altoona, Davis suffered an apparent setback and is now without a clear timeline to resume the assignment. With Joey Bart beating Davis back from the 10-day IL on Sunday, the Pirates may not have room for Davis on the big-league roster once his concussion symptoms subside and he's cleared to return from the 7-day IL.