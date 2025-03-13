Davis is projected to make the Opening Day roster by Alex Stumpf of MLB.com.
Davis has had impressive moments in spring training, with the team particularly happy that he's hit the ball to all areas of the field. He has a .238 ISO across 23 plate appearances to show for it, though he's also struck out at a 26.1 percent clip. Joey Bart will begin the season as the starter behind the plate, but Davis would potentially start a few times per week if he cracks the roster.
