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Pirates' Henry Davis: Serving as primary backstop

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Davis will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Tigers.

With fellow backstop Endy Rodriguez (hip) recently returning to the injured list, Davis has re-emerged as the Pirates' top option behind the dish. He'll pick up his seventh start in nine games while the Pirates open up a three-game set versus the Tigers. Davis is slashing just .143/.219/.143 with no extra-base hits, two RBI and two runs since the start of August, so he's not doing much to take advantage of his larger share of playing time.

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