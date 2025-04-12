Now Playing

The Pirates recalled Davis from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Davis will rejoin the Pirates to provide the big-league roster with some security behind the plate while Joey Bart manages a back injury. With a career .590 OPS, Davis has struggled to find his footing in the majors, but he's batting .281 with two RBI and five runs scored through eight Triple-A contests.

