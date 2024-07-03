Suwinski went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run in a 7-4 loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Suwinski singled in the third inning and put the Pirates on the board with a three-run home run in the fifth. He later added another single in the seventh to stay perfect at the plate Tuesday. This was the outfielder's first three-hit effort of the season and his first home run since June 14. On the year, he is hitting a lowly .180 with seven home runs, 23 RBI, 24 runs scored and five steals over 225 plate appearances.