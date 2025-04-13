Suwinski is not in the Pirates' starting lineup against the Reds on Sunday.
Suwinski will sit for a second straight game after going 0-for-3 with one run scored, one walk and one strikeout in Friday's game against Cincinnati. Adam Frazier, Oneil Cruz and Alexander Canario will man the outfield for the Pirates in Sunday's regular-season finale.
