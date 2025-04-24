Suwinski was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Suwinski began the season with a regular role in the outfield, but he's started just three of the team's last 11 games. His playing time slipped after a dreadful start to the season, as he has just five hits across 39 at-bats while striking out 42.2 percent of the time.