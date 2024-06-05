Suwinski went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Suwinski was recalled to the majors Tuesday after Ji Hwan Bae (wrist) was placed on the injured list and Michael Taylor on the paternity list. Suwinski immediately returned to the lineup, manning center field while hitting ninth. He accounted for the only run of the contest with a solo home run in the third inning, a positive sign after he managed only four homers across his first 49 games before being demoted to Triple-A Indianapolis on May 22.