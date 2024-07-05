Jones will be shut down for two weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 right lat strain, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jones will be re-evaluated after those two weeks before the next steps of his rehab are determined. The rookie right-hander suffered the injury during his last start Wednesday against the Cardinals and was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday. Given the ramp-up that will be required after the shutdown period, it seems safe to rule Jones out for at least the remainder of July.