Jones (lat) threw off flat ground from about 90 to 120 feet Monday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jones has started up a throwing progression just under three weeks after landing on the injured list earlier this month with a Grade 2 right lat strain. While it's encouraging sign that the 22-year-old is throwing again, Jones is likely to be ramped up slowly and deliberately with his long-term health in mind. A clearer target date for Jones' return from the IL probably won't be known until he reaches the point in his rehab where he's facing hitters, but fantasy managers should prepare for his absence to stretch into August, at the very least.